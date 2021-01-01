 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News