Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers and windy late. Low 24F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north.