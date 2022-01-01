 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers and windy late. Low 24F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

