This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
