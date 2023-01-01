 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News