For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.56. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
