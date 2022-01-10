 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

