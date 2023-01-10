For the drive home in Mattoon: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
