For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
