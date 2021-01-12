 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News