Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.