This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
