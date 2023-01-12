 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

