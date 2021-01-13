 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

