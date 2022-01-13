Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.