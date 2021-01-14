 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

