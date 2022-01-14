For the drive home in Mattoon: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
