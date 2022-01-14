Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.