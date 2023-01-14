Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.