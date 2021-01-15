 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Saturday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

