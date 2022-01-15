Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
