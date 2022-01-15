 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News