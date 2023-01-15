 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

