Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.