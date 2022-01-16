For the drive home in Mattoon: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Keep …
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…