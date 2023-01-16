 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

