Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.