Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.