For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tuesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
