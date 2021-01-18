 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tuesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News