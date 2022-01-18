 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News