Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front works over central Illinois. Find out when storms are most likely, what will happen to temperatures, and if we'll see snow here.
