Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.