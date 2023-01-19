This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
