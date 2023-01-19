 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News