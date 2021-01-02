This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.83. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain or freezing rain developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Peri…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcas…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will b…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.