For the drive home in Mattoon: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
