Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

