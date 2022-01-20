Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.