This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
