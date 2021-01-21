This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.54. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.99. Today's for…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Models are show…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forca…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low…
This evening in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Mattoon…