Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

