Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

