For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forecasted. M…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…