Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

