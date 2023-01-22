Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
