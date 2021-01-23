 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News