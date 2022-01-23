This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
