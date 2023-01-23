 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

