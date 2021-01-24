 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

