For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forecasted. M…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatur…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 9 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tem…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barel…