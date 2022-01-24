Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.