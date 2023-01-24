This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather is making a comeback this week, with snowfall expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Coles County.
Dry during the day Tuesday, but rain and snow will be pushing in this evening, and late tonight through Wednesday morning it will be snowy for all. Track the activity and see how much snow will fall here.
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
No precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday, but snow showers will begin to move back in Tuesday evening. The latest on when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Toda…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 d…