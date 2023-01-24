 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

