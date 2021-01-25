 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

