This evening in Mattoon: Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE a…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Wi…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Saturday, with temperatures in…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…