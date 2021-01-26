This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.3. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE a…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Wi…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
This evening in Mattoon: Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Saturday, with temperatures in…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…