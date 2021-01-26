Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.3. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.