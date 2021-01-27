For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
