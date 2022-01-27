This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatur…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…