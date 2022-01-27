 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

