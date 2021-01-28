This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
