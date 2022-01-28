Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 2 degrees is today's low. It…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…