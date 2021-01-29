This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
